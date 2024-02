Don’t tell me you’re sorry

Cause I know you ain’t walking around in regret

At the end of the story

You find a new friend you will never forget

Gimme your hand

Gimme your hand baby I will guide you

We can get lost now that I have found you

You feel the world burning

Jump high with me baby

Let’s fly to the moon and then back when we’re done

Keep making me crazy

Please stay, cause I can’t do this all on my own

Gimme your hand

Gimme your hand baby I will guide you

We can get lost now that I have found you

You feel the world burning

This is our chance and we should not waste it

We can keep dancing when all else fails

You see the day is turning

Gimme your hand

Gimme your hand

Baby give me your hand

Yeah, yeah

Gimme your hand baby I will guide you

We can get lost now that I have found you

You feel the world burning

This is our chance and we should not waste it

We can keep dancing when all else fails

You see the day is turning

Baby give me your hand

Please give me your hand

Gimme your hand

Don’t say that you’re sorry

Cause I love you

I love you too much to look back