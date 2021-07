Yo, I'll tell you what I want, what I really, really want

So tell me what you want, what you really, really want

I'll tell you what I want, what I really, really want

So tell me what you want, what you really, really want

I wanna (Hey!), I wanna (Hey!), I wanna (Hey!), I wanna (Hey!)

I wanna really, really, really wanna "zig-a-zig", ah



If you want my future, forget my past

If you wanna get with me, better make it fast

Now don't go wasting my precious time

Get your act together, we could be just fine



I'll tell you what I want, what I really, really want

So tell me what you want, what you really, really want

I wanna (Hey!), I wanna (Hey!), I wanna (Hey!), I wanna (Hey!)

I wanna really, really, really wanna "zig-a-zig", ah



If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends

(Gotta get with my friends)

Make it last forever, friendship never ends

If you wanna be my lover, you have got to give

Taking is too easy, but that's the way it is



Oh what you think about that, now you know how I feel

Say you could handle my love, are you for real?

(Are you for real?)

I won't be hasty, I'll give you a try

If you really bug me, then I'll say goodbye



Yo, I'll tell you what I want, what I really, really want

So tell me what you want, what you really, really want

I wanna (Hey!), I wanna (Hey!), I wanna (Hey!), I wanna (Hey!)

I wanna really, really, really wanna "zig-a-zig", ah



If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends

(Gotta get with my friends)

Make it last forever, friendship never ends

If you wanna be my lover, you have got to give

(You've got to give)

Taking is too easy, but that's the way it is



So here's a story from A to Z

You wanna get with me, you gotta listen carefully

We got Em in the place who likes it in your face

We got G like MC who likes it on an-

Easy V doesn't come for free, she's a real lady

And as for me, haha, you'll see

Slam your body down and wind it all around

Slam your body down and wind it all around



If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends

(Gotta get with my friends)

Make it last forever, friendship never ends

If you wanna be my lover, you have got to give

(You've got to give)

Taking is too easy, but that's the way it is



If you wanna be my lover

(You gotta, you gotta, you gotta, you gotta, you gotta slam)

Make it last forever

(Slam, slam, slam, slam)

Slam your body down and wind it all around

Slam your body down and wind it all around

(Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)

Slam your body down and wind it all around

Slam your body down and "zig-a-zig", ah

(Uh, uh, uh, uh)

If you wanna be my lover