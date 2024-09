I know sleep is friends with death

But maybe I should get some rest

'Cause I've been out here workin' all damn day

Blueberries and butterflies

The pretty things that greet my eyes

When you call and I say, „I'm on my way“

You and me belong together

Like cold iced tea and warmer weather

Where we lay out late underneath the pines

And we still have fun when the sun won't shine

You and me belong together all the time

Spillin' wine and homemade drinks

We throw a cheers, the worries sink

Damnit, it's so good to be alive

We know that we don't got much

But, then again, it's just enough

To always find a way for a good time

You and me belong together

Like cold iced tea and warmer weather

Where we lay out late underneath the pines

And we still have fun when the sun won't shine

You and me belong together

This love is all we need

Oh, we've got so much

You and me, oh

You and me belong together

Like cold iced tea and warmer weather

Where we lay out late underneath the pines

And we still have fun when the sun won't shine

You and me belong together all the time

It goes on and on and on (hey)

It goes on and on and on

It goes on and on and on (woo)